Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing list of 339 children abducted by Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that within a week or two, a list of 339 children abducted by Russia will be finalized.

He said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reported, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"As of today, we have prepared the documents… Within a week or two, the list will be complete, 339 children with specific addresses. It’s very important that we have the addresses, the responsible individuals, and the institutions that took these children," Zelenskyy said.

Background

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said the Russian Federation had abducted at least 19,000 Ukrainian children. About 1,600 have already been returned, and the search continues as part of the international "Bring Kids Back" initiative.

It should also be recalled that in August, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump wrote a letter to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

In the letter, the U.S. First Lady noted that "it is time to protect children and future generations around the world."

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is seeking to summon Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Aleksandr Darchiyev, to testify before the Senate about Russia’s campaign of abducting Ukrainian children.

