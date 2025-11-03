Massive attack by Russian Federation on Ukraine: air defence shot down 115 UAVs out of 138 and "Kinzhal" missile, - Air Force

On the night of 3 November, the enemy attacked Ukraine with three Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles, four Iskander-M ballistic missiles, five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and 138 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs, as well as other types of drones.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The enemy launched the missiles from the Lipetsk and Kursk regions and the TOT of Crimea. The launches of unmanned aerial vehicles were recorded from Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed one Kh-47M2 ’Kinzhal' aeroballistic missile and 115 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Missile strikes and 20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations," the statement said.

The Air Force noted that the enemy attack was continuing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Consequences of the enemy's night attack

On the night of Monday, 3 November, Russian troops struck Mykolaiv with Shahed-type strike drones. The attack caused a fire in the city and damaged energy infrastructure. Damage to a building on the territory of a service station, two cars and windows in apartment buildings has also been reported.

The Russians also attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles during the night. Explosions were heard in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported that the aggressor had struck Dnipro with missiles. An enterprise was destroyed.

The enemy struck the Trostianets community in the Sumy region with kamikaze drones. The strike was carried out on residential buildings at night. According to preliminary data:

one person died;

five more people were injured, including children aged 2 and 5.

