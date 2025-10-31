Since beginning of year, 48% of Russian "Pantsir" air defence systems have been destroyed, - Maliuk. VIDEO

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed 48% of Russia's "Pantsir" air defence systems.

This was announced by the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, following a meeting with the president, according to Censor.NET.

"It should be noted that the enemy, let's admit it, has very strong air defence. The best thing that works on our long-range drones is their ‘Pantsir’," he said.

According to Maliuk, Ukraine has destroyed 48% of the "Pantsir" systems since the beginning of 2025.

"This is a priority today. They produce 30 per year, but the number destroyed exceeds the number they produce. That is why we are working on this," he added.

What is known about the Pantsir-S1 system?

The main weapon is 12 57E6 anti-aircraft guided missiles, capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 20 km and an altitude of up to 15 km, with a flight speed of over 1300 m/s.

The system is also equipped with two 30-mm 2A38M automatic cannons, which can fire up to 5,000 rounds per minute, allowing them to be used in close combat against drones or helicopters.

"Pantsir-S1" is equipped with a radar that operates at a distance of up to 36 km, and optical sensors ensure accurate guidance in difficult weather conditions.

