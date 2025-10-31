Drones attacked TPP in Oryol. Explosions were heard in Vladimir and Yaroslavl. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of 31 October, unknown drones attacked a TPP in Oryol, Russia.

Debris from the drone damaged the TPP in Oryol

On the night of 31 October, an air raid alert and missile threat were declared in Oryol and the region. Sirens sounded at around 0:50 a.m., and local authorities urged residents to take shelter in windowless rooms, according to the Astra Telegram channel.

Residents of the city reported a series of loud explosions - from three to seven. Flashes were visible in the sky, and car alarms went off in a number of districts. Russian Telegram channels wrote about the work of air defence forces.

Later, information appeared about strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. Oryol Region Governor Andrey Klychkov confirmed that debris from a drone had fallen on the territory of the local TPP. According to him, power supply equipment was damaged, but no fire broke out.

As of this morning, there is no information about casualties.

A substation was hit in Vladimir

A powerful explosion occurred at night on the outskirts of the Russian city of Vladimir. Local residents recorded the moment of the explosion on video and posted the footage on social media.

According to the "Krymsky veter" monitoring group, the explosion occurred in the village of Energetik. The strike hit an electrical substation.

The 750 kV "Vladimirskaya" substation is one of the largest and most powerful in Europe. Located in the Vladimir region, it is a strategic hub of Russia's Unified Energy System. It supplies electricity to the Central region, including Moscow, Vladimirskaya, Nizhny Novgorod and part of Ivanovskaya regions. The substation participates in the transmission of power from the Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant, the Kostroma State District Power Plant and other large energy sources, and also provides transit between the Centre and the Volga region. Its stable operation is critical to the reliability and balance of the Russian Federation's energy system.

Satellites have detected a powerful fire at an oil refinery in Yaroslavl

The "Krymsky veter" monitoring group reports a large-scale fire at an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. The fire is confirmed by satellite images.

The territory of "Slavneft-Yaroslavnefteorgsintez" (YANOS), the largest oil refinery in northern Russia, is on fire. Its capacity allows it to process about 15 million tonnes of oil per year, and in terms of primary processing, the plant is one of the top five largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation.

The company's products are supplied to large industrial consumers in the Central and North-Western Federal Districts, as well as to airports, the Northern Railway Administration and facilities of Russia's military-industrial complex.

Official Russian authorities have not yet commented on the situation.

