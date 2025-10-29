Night drone attack on Russia: explosions in Mari El, oil refinery on fire in Ulyanovsk region, petrochemical plant in Budyonnovsk hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of Wednesday, 29 October, Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and a number of Russian regions. There were effective hits.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.
Drone attack on Budyonnovsk
In particular, as noted, residents of Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, reported explosions.
The moment of the night attack on Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, by a UAVs was caught on video.
In the video, local residents can be heard commenting on the attack, saying "They f*cked up the plant!"
It later became known that, according to the results of ASTRA's OSINT analysis, the "Stavrolen" petrochemical plant was attacked in Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai.
There is no further information on the attack on Budennovsk.
Explosions in Mari El
Explosions were also heard in the Republic of Mari El, according to local residents. Witnesses captured the fiery glow in one of the photos - ASTRA geolocated the footage. They were taken in the urban-type settlement of Orshanka, near Proletarskaya Street. What exactly was attacked is still unknown.
Attack on the "NS-Oil" oil refinery
In addition, footage of the drone attack on the Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation last night is already available online. According to local residents, the "NS-Oil" oil refinery in the village of Novospasskoye was attacked. The governor confirmed the attack in Novospasskoye, but did not say anything about the refinery.
The company is engaged in oil refining and preparation for refining. The total production capacity of the plant is 30 thousand tonnes of oil per year.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that on the night of 28 October, explosions occurred in the Ulyanovsk region of Russia at the "NS-OIL" oil depot.
- Later it became known that a petrol and diesel plant was on fire.
- In the evening of 28 October, drones attacked the Russian capital. The Russian Ministry of Defence reported the downing of three UAVs on the outskirts of Moscow. The propaganda agency RIA Novosti reported that Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports were temporarily suspended.
- A UAV attack on Moscow was also reported on 26 and 27 October.
