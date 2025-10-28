Shoigu claims that less than 1% of Ukrainian drones reach targets in Russia

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu asserts that less than 1% of drones reach their targets on Russian territory.

He made this statement at a meeting on the protection of critical infrastructure in the Russian Federation, according to Astra, as reported by Censor.NET.

Protection of critical facilities in the Russian Federation

"In percentage terms, less than 1% of drones reach their destination, but less than 1% is also an achievement [of objectives]," he says.

According to Shoigu, "engineering measures" are being taken in Russia for protection. Mobile fire teams are also allegedly being deployed to shoot down drones.

Drone attack on regions of the Russian Federation

On October 27, drones attacked Moscow for the second day in a row.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously announced plans to expand the geography of long-range strikes against Russia.