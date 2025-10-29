Petrol and diesel production plant is on fire in Russia. PHOTO

On the night of 28 October, explosions occurred in the Ulyanovsk region of Russia at the "NS-OIL" oil depot.

According to Censor.NET, the facility was hit by several strikes, which caused serious damage to the enterprise's infrastructure.

According to local telegram channels, more than five strikes were carried out on the territory of the plant. After the explosions, a fire broke out at the site and local rescuers are trying to extinguish it.

The company specialises in oil refining and produces petrol, diesel and fuel oil.

Its annual capacity is about 600,000 tonnes.

Local authorities have not yet commented on the incident, but social media reports powerful explosions and smoke visible from several districts.

The cause of the explosions has not been officially disclosed, but it is believed to be a drone attack.

As we reported earlier, on the evening of 28 October, drones attacked the Russian capital. The Russian Ministry of Defence reported the downing of three UAVs on the outskirts of Moscow. The propaganda agency RIA Novosti reported that Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports were temporarily suspended.

The UAV attack on Moscow was also reported on 26 and 27 October.

