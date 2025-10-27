ENG
News Moscow region attacked by drones Drone attack on Moscow
Drones attack Moscow and region for second consecutive day: explosions heard

Drones attack Moscow and Moscow region

On the evening of Monday, October 27, drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow region.

This was reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Russian media, Censor.NET writes.

Parts of Moscow’s airports were closed due to security threats.

"Air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense shot down two drones flying toward Moscow. Emergency response specialists are working at the crash sites," Sobyanin said.

Drones attack Moscow and Moscow region on October 27

Background

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 193 "Ukrainian drones" overnight on October 27, including 34 allegedly "heading for Moscow."

Russian Telegram channels reported that an oil depot in Serpukhov, Moscow region, caught fire. The blaze was reportedly extinguished, though details are still being clarified.

