Russia reported massive drone attack: allegedly, nearly 200 UAVs shot down, 34 of which flying towards Moscow

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that on the night of 27 October, Russian air defence forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 193 drones that were "flying from Ukraine".

Explosions were heard near the Russian capital. Local authorities reported air defence operations. Temporary restrictions were imposed at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports. There is no information about casualties.

According to information from the Russian Ministry of Defence:

47 drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region,

42 - over the Kaluga region,

40 - over the Moscow region, including 34 allegedly heading for Moscow,

32 - over Tula region,

10 - over Kursk region,

7 - over Oryol region,

4 - each over Rostov and Voronezh regions,

2 - each over Orenburg and Tambov regions,

and one each - over Belgorod, Lipetsk and Samara regions.

According to Russian Telegram channels, an oil depot caught fire in Serpukhov, Moscow Region. The fire has reportedly been extinguished, but details are still being clarified.

Massive attacks on Moscow

On the evening of 22 September, a massive drone attack was carried out on Moscow and the Moscow region. At least 10 explosions were heard. According to Russian sources, Russian air defence forces shot down up to nine drones over Moscow, repelling the drone attack. Residents of Nakhabino and Zelenograd, near Moscow, also reported the air defence system's activity. The airspace over Moscow remains closed. Russian Telegram channels report that four cars were damaged in the city of Reutov, near Moscow, as a result of falling UAV debris.

On the night of 11 March, unknown drones attacked a number of regions in the Russian Federation. The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that 337 UAVs were shot down. The attack was the largest in 2025, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence. Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said that 73 drones were shot down on their way to the capital.

