Ryazan oil refinery and ammunition depot in Belgorod region of Russia hit, - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck strategic targets of the invaders in the Russian Federation.

Ryazansky oil refinery

On the night of 23 October, the refinery was attacked, explosions were heard on the territory of the enterprise and a large-scale fire broke out.

The "Ryazan" Oil Refinery is one of the largest in the central part of the Russian Federation and is owned by "Rosneft".

The refinery's capacity is designed to process over 17 million tonnes of oil per year and plays an important role in providing fuel to enemy military formations and logistics supply chains of the Russian occupiers.

"Putting part of the plant's production facilities out of action reduces the Russian army's ability to conduct combat operations," the General Staff stressed.

Ammunition depot

Last night, attack drones struck an ammunition depot of the Russian occupation forces in the Valuyki area of Belgorod region.

"According to the available information, the target was destroyed, detonations and explosions of ammunition were observed," they added.

