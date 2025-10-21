Explosion at oil refinery in Hungary supplied with crude oil from Russia. VIDEO
An explosion and large fire occurred at the Danube Oil Refinery in Százhalombatta, owned by MOL and supplied with crude oil from Russia. The fire has been contained, no casualties have been reported, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by hromsdske with reference to Telex and Euronews.
Fire at the Danube Oil Refinery
Danube Refinery is located 27 kilometres from Budapest.
According to Hungarian oil company MOL, which owns the facility, the fire broke out on the evening of 20 October following an explosion. By the morning of 21 October, firefighters had managed to contain the blaze. No deaths or injuries were reported.
Complaints about the stench
Authorities said there is no threat to residents of nearby communities and that air quality is being monitored. Earlier, many people on social media complained about a strong smell.
"On Monday evening, the smell of oil on the M6 motorway near Százhalombatta was unbearable, much worse than at a filling station. It was already clear something was wrong," one Facebook user wrote.
Meanwhile, a resident of Érd, a Budapest suburb, said he woke to the sound of an explosion and saw the sky glowing red from the flames.
The cause of the accident is under investigation
The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation. The Százhalombatta facility is considered the largest and most advanced refinery in Hungary’s oil sector. It is supplied with oil from Russia. The plant may now temporarily halt operations.
According to Hungarian media, a similar incident occurred at the refinery in July, when thick black smoke was seen billowing from the site.
