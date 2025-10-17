Slovakia supports Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest, ready to help Hungary organize it - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico supports holding a meeting between US President Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin in Hungary.

He stated this during joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Slovak consultations, Censor.NET reports.

Yes, he welcomes the information about the meeting between Donald Trump and Putin in Budapest.

"I think this information came as a shock to many people. ... I can understand why there will be such a meeting and why specifically in Budapest. On behalf of the government of the Slovak Republic, I want to say that we fully support this meeting," Fico said.

According to him, the Slovak government offers any assistance to partners in Hungary to organize such a summit.

On October 16, 2025, Trump held a conversation with the Russian dictator.

Putin told Trump that the Tomahawks will not change the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The parties agreed to meet in Budapest to discuss ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

