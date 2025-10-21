Hungary will not block 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, - Szijjártó

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has denied rumors that Hungary may block the 19th package of EU sanctions, allegedly in connection with the upcoming meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Budapest.

"We don’t have such a plan to block it. We managed to take out all those measures which would have gone against our national interest," said the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

When asked by Euractiv whether he had participated in discussions on the next round of sanctions against Russia, Szijjártó replied: "I don’t contribute to crazy things," arguing that the EU's sanctions policy has failed because Russia's war against Ukraine continues.

European leaders are expected to pressure Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to lift his veto on the package of measures during a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, October 23. Fico has linked the blocking of sanctions to the EU's policy of phasing out internal combustion engine cars and is expected to demand concessions in exchange for his agreement.

EU foreign ministers discussed ways to increase pressure on the Russian economy in the upcoming package of economic sanctions, but were unable to agree on the measures currently under consideration. Austria withdrew its warnings on Friday, October 17. EU ambassadors will continue discussions on this issue.

What will be included in the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia

On September 19, 2025, the European Union presented its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, which will include a number of new restrictions in the energy, finance, and technology sectors. This package aims to increase pressure on Russia and limit its economic capabilities. In particular, the following restrictions are proposed:

Energy sector:

The EU plans to completely ban imports of Russian LNG to its markets by January 1, 2027, one year earlier than previously planned.

Sanctions are being imposed on "Rosneft" and "Gazprom Neft", including asset freezes and transaction bans.

118 ships from the "shadow fleet" that help circumvent restrictions on the transport of Russian oil are being added to the sanctions list.

Financial sector:

Ban on transactions for Russian banks.

Sanctions against crypto platforms.

Restrictions for foreign banks.

There are also plans to introduce restrictions on transactions with companies located in special economic zones, which could be used to circumvent sanctions.

