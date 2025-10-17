Now is not best time to impose new sanctions against Russia - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the imposition of new sanctions against Russia could complicate or disrupt his planned meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to The Associated Press, Trump said this at a press conference at the White House on 16 October.

"I don't object to anything. I'm just saying that now may not be the best time," he said at the press conference.

It is noted that the US Senate is awaiting Trump's approval of a bill that would impose high duties on countries that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other exports to deal Moscow a serious economic blow.

According to two officials familiar with the discussions between the White House and the Senate, administration officials are already studying the bill in detail, proposing editorial changes and technical clarifications. On Capitol Hill, this is seen as a sign that Trump is taking the initiative more seriously.

"Maybe it will be such a productive conversation that we will end up with peace," Trump said, adding that the final decision on sanctions remains his.

