Time to consider U.S. sanctions on Russia – Senate Republican leader Thune

Senate Republican leader John Thune said he plans to push a vote on a bill to impose sanctions against Russia, which enjoys broad bipartisan support, saying "the time has come."

"I think we need to move forward," he said.

Thune clarified that he met with Senator Graham to discuss the bill, and that lawmakers are working to resolve technical issues, including its implementation procedure, matters that have raised concerns in the White House.

"I think now is the right time. I hope we can get it on the agenda," the Republican added.

It remains unclear when exactly the U.S. Senate will take up the sanctions bill. The House of Representatives remains closed amid the prolonged government shutdown.

Senators have been pushing for months to vote on a bill introducing new economic sanctions aimed at increasing pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. The initiative gained momentum in late May and early June, as Trump grew increasingly frustrated with Putin after Russia intensified its attacks on Ukraine amid stalled peace talks.

