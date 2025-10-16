European Parliament backs ban on gas and oil imports from Russia

The European Parliament has backed proposals providing for the European Union’s complete phase-out of Russian energy resources.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to European Pravda.

On October 16, the committees on Industry, Research and Energy, and on International Trade approved initiatives to ban the import of all Russian gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), into the EU starting January 1, 2026.

Exceptions apply only to short-term contracts valid until June 17, 2026, and certain long-term agreements signed before June 17, 2025, with a final cutoff date of January 1, 2027.

The proposals also include banning the storage of Russian-origin gas within EU territory and granting energy companies the right to terminate contracts under force majeure if the ban takes effect.

In addition, MEPs supported a similar ban on the import of all Russian oil and petroleum products. The European Commission will not be able to temporarily suspend these restrictions, even in the event of a threat to the EU’s energy security.

The measures were approved with 83 votes in favor, 9 against, and 1 abstention. The European Parliament emphasized that Russia has systematically used energy resources as a political weapon, particularly evident since the start of its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

