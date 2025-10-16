US expects Japan to stop importing Russian energy resources - Bessent

During a meeting at the IMF, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Trump administration is counting on Japan to stop buying Russian energy resources.

Bessent discussed the issue of US-Japanese economic relations and the Trump administration's expectations that Japan will stop importing Russian energy resources with his Japanese counterpart, Katsunobu Kato.

"Minister Kato and I discussed important issues related to US-Japanese economic relations and the Trump administration's expectations that Japan will stop importing Russian energy resources," Bessent reported on the content of the conversation on the social network X.

When asked by journalists about the US call on Japan to stop buying Russian energy resources, Kato said:

"Japan will do everything in its power, based on the basic principle of coordination with the G7 countries to achieve a just peace in Ukraine."

Earlier this month, the G7 countries - the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany,

and Italy - agreed to coordinate action and strengthen sanctions against Russia, targeting those states that buy Russian oil and help the Kremlin circumvent restrictions on financing the war.