Ukraine has synchronised sanctions against Russia with Japan, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine continues to impose sanctions and coordinates them closely with its partners.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

"We appreciate that Ukrainian proposals on sanctions are taken into account by our partners when they prepare their packages. And we will definitely implement our partners' sanctions in Ukrainian jurisdiction," the statement said.

Zelenskyy noted that sanctions against Russia for this war have already become a global form of interaction that restores the real power of justice. Russia is feeling the effects of global sanctions, and there will be even more pressure for this war.

‘Today, we synchronised sanctions with Japan – I signed the relevant decree. The sanctions list includes executives and companies that provide profits to the Russian military machine, supply weapons, critical components and equipment,’ the president said.

He added that since June this year, Ukraine has adopted eight sanction packages for its jurisdiction, synchronising sanctions with the US, Canada, the UK, Japan and all EU sanction packages.

‘In total, 281 individuals and 633 legal entities, and these are significant individuals. We are also working to ensure that new sanctions are imposed, in particular, we are counting on the 19th package of EU sanctions. Thank you to everyone who is helping Ukraine!’ Zelenskyy added.