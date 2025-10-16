Trump and Putin to hold phone call this evening – Axios

President Donald Trump will hold a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Thursday, October 16. They will discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Axios reported this, citing sources, Censor.NET writes.

The call will take place a day before Trump hosts President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

Trump and Zelenskyy will discuss the possibility of Ukraine receiving long-range Tomahawk missiles.

Last week, Trump said he told Zelenskyy he could issue Putin a new ultimatum: either Russia enters serious peace talks, or Ukraine receives Tomahawk missiles.