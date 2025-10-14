Trump and Zelenskyy to discuss Tomahawk missiles, - Axios

On Friday, 17 October, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss arms supplies to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Axios reports this with reference to two sources familiar with the planning.

In particular, the presidents will discuss what kind of weapons should be transferred to Ukraine and whether the United States should supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, which are of crucial importance.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is noted that Zelenskyy plans to propose specific options for strategic cooperation, emphasising the need for such negotiations. This will follow a recent phone call between the two leaders, during which they discussed providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles and additional Patriot systems to strengthen its air defence.

Axios writes that if delivered, these missiles will allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia.

Read more: Trump promised Ukraine Tomahawks if Kremlin does not end war