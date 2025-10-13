Trump promised Ukraine Tomahawks if Kremlin does not end war

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is ready to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk long-range missiles if Russia does not end the war.

"I can talk to Putin. I can tell him that if this war is not settled, I will send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. I can do that," Trump said.

The American leader called Tomahawk "a very offensive weapon" and "a new step of aggression." According to him, Russia does not need such an escalation, but if the war continues, the United States may make this decision.

"Tomahawk is an incredible, very offensive weapon. If the conflict is not stopped, we may well take this step," Trump stressed.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the delivery of Tomahawk missiles from the United States could force Russia to sit down at the negotiating table. The head of state made this statement on 9 October during a meeting with journalists.

"Right now, it is important to send a signal that Ukraine is strengthening itself in every way possible. And this is one of those opportunities that is important to me – Tomahawk. All such things can strengthen Ukraine and force the Russians to be sober. To sober up a little, to sit down at the negotiating table," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Trump said that he had "to a certain extent" made a decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

The Kremlin believes that Trump's decision to supply Ukraine with such weapon will be another escalation.

