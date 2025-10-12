Zelenskyy on his conversation with Trump: Russia is afraid that United States may give us Tomahawk. This is signal that pressure can work for peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is afraid of the possible supply of American Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

He said this in a video address following talks with US President Donald Trump, according to Censor.NET.

I just spoke with President Trump—for the second time in recent days. We are working closely with the US to strengthen our air defense capabilities and all our defense capabilities: Patriots first and foremost, other systems, as well as our active measures and our long-range capabilities. We see and hear that Russia is afraid that the Americans may give us Tomahawks, which is a signal that such pressure can work for peace," Zelenskyy said.

"We agreed with President Trump that our teams, our military, will deal with everything we discussed. This includes energy and gas. Thank you. We are counting on results," the head of state added.

We would like to remind you that on Sunday, October 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone with his American counterpart Donald Trump for the second time in two days.

