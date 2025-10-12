Trump calls for investigation of 2019 "Ukrainian impeachment"

US President Donald Trump has called for an investigation into events related to the so-called "Ukrainian impeachment" of 2019.

The head of the White House wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

"The Ukrainian impeachment (against me!) was a much larger and more illegal fraud than Watergate. I hope that the relevant authorities, including Congress, will investigate this. Adam Schiff (then-vice chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, ed.) was so dishonest and corrupt. So many laws and procedures were violated," the American leader wrote.

The impeachment proceedings against Trump in 2019

On September 24, 2019, the US House of Representatives announced the launch of formal impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump. The reason for this was his telephone conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky: members of the Democratic Party wanted to prove that the then US president had pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to encourage an investigation into corruption allegations against Joe Biden's son.

According to US media reports, on July 25, 2019, Trump attempted to persuade Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation of the need to launch an investigation into Hunter Biden , the son of then-Vice President Joe Biden.

On September 25, 2019, the White House published a transcript of the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy, which took place on July 25 this year.