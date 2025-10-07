Trump on supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: I have made decision to a certain extent

US leader Donald Trump said he had "to some extent" made a decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

He said this during a press conference at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

However, the final decision, according to Trump, will depend on how Ukraine plans to use these long-range missiles.

"I will ask a few questions. I'm not looking for escalation... I want to find out what they will do with them, where they will send them. I would have to ask that question," the White House chief said.

He also reiterated that Russia's "terrible" war against Ukraine should never have started.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing two sources, that US President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was ready to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range US weapons to strike Russia.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said in an interview with Fox News that the administration of US President Donald Trump is discussing the potential provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Kellogg also said that the White House and the US president himself do not object to Ukraine's attacks on targets located deep in Russia.

