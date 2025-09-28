Vance: US considering transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump

The administration of US President Donald Trump is discussing the potential provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

This was stated by US Vice President Jay D. Vance in an interview with Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

Vance noted that providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine "is a matter on which the final decision will be made by US President Donald Trump."

"The president will do what is in the best interests of the United States of America. That is the driving force behind his decisions on foreign policy and defense policy," he said, adding that "we are currently negotiating this issue."

We would like to remind you that earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing two sources, wrote that US President Donald Trump had informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was ready to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of American long-range weapons to strike Russian territory.

