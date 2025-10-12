Zelenskyy spoke with Trump for second time in two days: "Conversation was very productive"

On Sunday, 12 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone with his American counterpart Donald Trump for the second time in two days.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just spoken with US President Donald Trump for the second time in two days, and today was also a very productive conversation. Yesterday we agreed on certain topics for today, and we went over all these aspects of the situation. Protecting life in our country, strengthening our air defence, our resilience, and our long-range capability. There are many details about energy," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that President Trump is well informed about everything that is happening.

"We have agreed to continue our conversation, and the teams are preparing," the head of state added.

As a reminder, on Saturday, 11 October, Zelenskyy and Trump had a telephone conversation. They discussed, in particular, strengthening Ukraine's air defence.

