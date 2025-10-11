Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump: We discussed strengthening air defence, there are good options

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he had spoken on the phone with US President Donald Trump.

He announced this on his Telegram channel,

"Good conversation, very productive. I congratulated President Trump on his success and the deal for the Middle East, which he actually secured, and this is a strong result. And if we manage to stop the war in that region, other wars can definitely be stopped, including this Russian war," he said.

Zelenskyy also informed Trump about Russian strikes on our energy sector.

"Thank you for your willingness to support us. We discussed the possibilities of strengthening our air defence and the agreements we are preparing in this regard.

"There are good options, strong ideas on how to really strengthen us.

We need the Russians' willingness to engage in real diplomacy. This can be ensured through strength. Thank you, Mr President," Zelenskyy concluded.

Earlier, the Presidential Administration reported that Zelenskyy was having a phone conversation with Trump.

