Zelenskyy has phone conversation with Trump - OP
Currently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.
This was announced by the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
"President Zelenskyy is currently speaking with President Trump," he wrote.
No further information about the conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump is available at this time.
