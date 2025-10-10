Zelenskyy criticizes protection of Kyiv’s CHPPs: "Issue is not only about air defense"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are issues concerning the protection of Kyiv’s energy facilities, particularly CHP-5 and CHP-6.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the president made the remark during a press briefing.

"I’m not satisfied, for example, if we take Kyiv. There’s CHP-5 and CHP-6 — and the issue isn’t only about air defense. We can’t use Patriot missiles against a drone. So what questions can there be for the mayor? For Kyiv’s municipal utilities? I could tell you what I really think about all this, but I won’t — because there’s a war going on," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine already has a large number of transformers for protecting and rapidly restoring energy facilities.

"From this perspective, I believe we have a fairly solid program prepared — I won’t say how many, but there are a lot of transformers," he noted.

Earlier, the Kyiv City State Administration called media claims that the capital’s CHP plants lack proper protection against Russian attacks "a political manipulation."