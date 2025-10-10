Zelenskyy thanks Merz for decision to supply Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday, October 10.

As reported by Censor.NET, Zelenskyy shared the details on social media.

The president briefed Merz on the consequences of Russia’s latest terrorist strike on Ukraine, particularly on its energy infrastructure. Russia used hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles in the attack. Zelenskyy thanked Germany for its solidarity and continued support.

"Germany has made a major contribution to protecting our people’s lives. I once again thanked them for the joint decision with Norway to supply two additional Patriot systems. We discussed Russia’s intentions and our shared ability to defend ourselves," Zelenskyy said.

The two leaders also discussed coordination with partners, joint work within the Coalition of the Willing, and the PURL initiative.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Germany’s contribution, and both leaders agreed to work on expanding the program and involving other countries.

