We discussed drone production funding and strengthening air defense – Shmyhal meets with German Ambassador Thoms

Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with Germany’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Heiko Thoms.

As reported by Censor.NET, Shmyhal wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

During the meeting, Denys Shmyhal congratulated Ambassador Heiko Thoms on his appointment and thanked Germany for its leadership in supporting Ukraine.

"I first briefed the ambassador on our key needs — financing drone production and strengthening air defense. We must step up pressure on Russia through sanctions and by destroying its resources for waging war," Shmyhal said.

The Defense Minister also emphasized the importance of swift decision-making, given the intensifying attacks ahead of the winter period.

Read more: Ukraine has created a unique surface drone carrier for fibre optic drones, - Forbes

"We also discussed cooperation in the defense industry, the development of existing joint ventures, and efforts to open new ones. I invited German defense companies to localize production in Ukraine. I’m grateful to Germany for its active engagement," Shmyhal concluded.