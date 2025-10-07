Drone Industry

Ukraine is a leader in the creation of various types of drones for specific tasks.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an article by Forbes.

It is noted that Ukraine has developed an unmanned surface vessel capable of carrying several fibre-optic drones in hinged compartments of the hull. Such a system has no analogues in the world.

The use of this technology was confirmed by attacks on the ports of Tuapse and Novorossiysk, which were the first cases of fibre optic drones being launched from the sea. Back in December last year, the Ukrainian Navy showed a video in which "Magura"- class marine carrier drones launched FPV drones from their internal compartments.

According to Cornell University expert Gregory Falco, Ukraine is relying on relatively inexpensive unmanned systems designed for effective and single-use applications due to limited human resources.

Arms analyst Roy Gardiner notes that fibre-optic FPV drones launched from naval carriers are capable of striking both land and sea targets, virtually negating the effectiveness of electronic warfare measures. In his opinion, this could change the dynamics of combat operations in the Black Sea, especially against remote targets in Russia.

Samuel Bendett from the Centre for a New American Security emphasised that Ukraine already occupies a leading position in the world in the development of unmanned systems for various tasks, and this experience is unparalleled even in leading military-industrial countries.

Fibre optic drones operate thanks to an ultra-thin cable that unwinds during flight and provides data transmission without the use of radio channels — which is especially important given the enemy's active use of EW systems.