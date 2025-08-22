Ukrainian naval drone eliminated group of elite Russian divers in Novorossiysk - DIU

During an operation by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Black Sea, one of the strike sea drones broke through to the bay of Novorossiysk, where Russia keeps the remains of large ships of its Black Sea Fleet.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Due to the effects of electronic warfare measures, the drone lost contact with the control center and began to drift. Later, the Russian command ordered a strike drone to be launched for reconnaissance.

A group of five elite divers-scouts from the Russian Black Sea Fleet's PDSS (underwater sabotage forces and means) unit, known for their high qualifications and special equipment, was brought in to carry out the task.

During manipulations with the Ukrainian drone, a detonation occurred, killing all five Russian submariners-saboteurs.

According to sources, there is outrage among Russian Black Sea Fleet personnel in Novorossiysk over a "senseless order" from the command that led to the loss of an elite unit.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian boat by an air missile near the occupied Zalyznyi Port in Kherson region: "Five Katsaps eliminated". VIDEO of strike