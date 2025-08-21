ENG
Destruction of Russian boat by an air missile near the occupied Zalyznyi Port in Kherson region: "Five Katsaps eliminated". VIDEO of strike

Ukrainian servicemen from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed an occupier's boat in the sea near the occupied Zaliznyi Port in Kherson region with an aircraft missile.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the moment the missile hit the enemy target was posted on social media.

"As a result of an operation by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in the Black Sea near the so-called Zaliznyi Port in Kherson region, an air-launched missile destroyed a ruscists' boat. All five katsaps were killed. It was possible to deliver a high-precision missile strike thanks to laser illumination from a drone, which also recorded the successful destruction of a military boat with Muscovites," the commentary to the video reads.

