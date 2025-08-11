Russian logistics in Sumy region under attack by DIU warriors, enemy is howling with helplessness. VIDEO

Russian logistics in Sumy region are under attack by the soldiers of the consolidated detachment of unmanned systems masters of the Department of Active Operations of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, they are performing jewellery work.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DIU press centre.

As noted, the combat mission of the DIU detachment, which includes fighters from "Kraken", the International Legion, and the Department of Unmanned Systems of the Department of Active Operations, is to prevent any enemy movement, cut off the invaders from supplying ammunition, fuel, food, and other supplies.

"Military reconnaissance men control the space, destroying everything Russian that moves on the ground or in the sky. Supporting our infantry on the frontline is a key priority," the statement said.

Read more: Rare Yenisei radar from S-500 system struck in occupied Crimea – DIU. VIDEO

"Meanwhile, the Muscovites on the frontline, where the masters of unmanned systems of the Defence Intelligence work, are already howling with helplessness - every move means a death sentence. The armed struggle continues!" the DIU emphasises.