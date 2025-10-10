Power supply restored for over 725,000 families – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 1325th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Recovery efforts have been ongoing all day following the Russian strike. There’s a lot of work to be done. Power supply has already been restored for more than 725,000 families — in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kirovohrad region, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv. The situation remains difficult in Sumy region, as well as in Kharkiv, Kherson, and Donetsk regions, where repairs are complicated by the security situation. Throughout the day, there have been new drone attacks, shelling, and air raid alerts. Work continues in the capital as well. Where necessary, energy companies have implemented electricity schedules.

Kyiv and Kirovohrad region have been working throughout the day to restore water supply. In Kyiv, water is almost fully restored, while in Kirovohrad region, pumps are being restarted and networks refilled. The task for all our regions is to ensure sufficient backup power for water utilities. Some communities have already implemented this, and it must be done everywhere where issues remain.

Today’s strike caused casualties, including in Kyiv and several regions, particularly at energy facilities. All those affected are receiving assistance. In Zaporizhzhia, sadly, the Russians killed a seven-year-old boy. My condolences," the president said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on possible blackout in Moscow: We know what to do

"It is obvious that Putin is taking advantage of the moment when the world’s attention is almost entirely focused on the prospect of establishing peace in the Middle East. Most countries and all key leaders are concentrating on what is happening there. And that really was a good chance to achieve genuine peace after so many victims in that region. And this is a new record of Russian villainy — to step up terrorist strikes at such a moment, to hit what sustains our people’s lives. Just last night there were almost 500 drones in several waves, about 200 of them Shaheds, plus 32 missiles, a significant share of them ballistic.

"There can only be one response to this: more force, more air defenses to protect our critical infrastructure, and greater pressure on Russia so it is truly held accountable for what it does. Sanctions must be stepped up, and we are discussing this with our partners. And there must be full use of Russian assets to strengthen our defence and our recovery."

Read more on our Telegram channel