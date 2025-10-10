Zelenskyy on possible blackout in Moscow: We know what to do

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a question about whether Moscow could experience a blackout following Russia’s massive strike on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on October 10.

"Our task after such attacks is to respond to the enemy. Our task, first and foremost, is to defend ourselves," Zelenskyy said during a press briefing, as reported by Censor.NET.

The president emphasized that the enemy had been stockpiling strike assets and waited for rain and fog, as such weather conditions hinder air defense, particularly aviation.

"They know what they’re doing, and we know what we’re doing," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Russia would receive a proportional response to any attempts to plunge Ukraine into a winter blackout.

Massive shelling on 10 October 2025

On the night of Friday, 10 October 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Poltava and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalised.

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were reported in Dnipro, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykove district and hospitalised.

In Kaniv, a multi-storey building was damaged by a rocket attack. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in Kremenchuk district was damaged by falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of the ongoing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian objects.

It is reported that Russia used 497 drones and missiles in the attack, of which Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 420 targets.

