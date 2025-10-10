Massive Russian attacks on Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih: three injured, 60 UAVs shot down (updated). PHOTOS

The aggressor launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs and missiles on the night of 10 October. Critical infrastructure was hit, with explosions heard in Dnipro, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

A 66-year-old man was injured in the attacks and was hospitalised in a moderate condition.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the fire engulfed a combine harvester, a truck, and an outbuilding. A Russian UAV also hit the Mykolaiv community, where a private house caught fire.

According to the Air Command, air defence forces shot down 60 drones in the region. In addition, the Nikopol district was subjected to artillery strikes and shelling from "Grad" MLRS, with Nikopol and Marhanets suffering damage. The survey of the territories is ongoing.

Later, Lysak reported that three people – men aged 36, 45 and 53 – were injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the enemy attack. Two of them were hospitalised in a moderate condition.

A building of a private enterprise was damaged in the city. A fire broke out, but it has already been extinguished.

