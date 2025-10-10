Power outage schedules introduced in Sumy and Poltava regions

On the night of 10 October, emergency power cuts schedules were introduced in the Poltava and Sumy regions due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

On 10 October 2025, starting from 2:43 a.m., a special emergency power cut schedule (SEPCS) is in effect in the Poltava region. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. This was reported by "Poltavaoblenergo" JSC.

The load reduction is 80 megawatts. Energy experts note that these measures are necessary to maintain the stable operation of the region's power system.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Emergency power cut schedules have also been introduced in the Sumy region, according to "Sumyoblenergo" JSC.

In the region, emergency power cut schedules are currently in effect for 10 groups of consumers.

"Emergency power cut schedules (EPCS) are used in emergency situations when it is necessary to immediately reduce the amount of power consumed from the grid in a very short period of time. In such cases, it is impossible to predict the duration of the power outage, as this is an emergency situation. The main reason for applying any restrictions is Russia's military aggression against the Ukrainian people and damage to energy facilities as a result of shelling by the Russian army," Sumyoblenergo reminded.

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to inform consumers about the duration of the power outage when using EPCS. All restrictions remain in effect until cancelled by the NEC 'Ukrenergo' team," oblenergo added.

Read more: Massive attack by Russia: occupiers strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure