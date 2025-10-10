Massive attack by Russia: occupiers strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure

On the night of October 10, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and various types of missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Hrinchuk.

"Energy specialists are taking all necessary measures to minimize the negative consequences.

As soon as security conditions allow, energy workers will begin assessing the consequences of the attack and restoration work," the post says.