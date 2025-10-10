Weather conditions hinder interception of enemy targets by 20–30% – Zelenskyy

Due to weather conditions, Ukraine’s ability to shoot down enemy targets has decreased by 20–30%.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing while answering questions about the consequences of today’s Russian attack on Ukraine, Interfax-Ukraine reports, according to Censor.NET.

"I would say that weather conditions reduced our interception rate by about 20–30%. I think that’s what caused this effect. Nevertheless, if we can restore almost full water supply during the day, I believe there will also be positive developments regarding electricity," the head of state said.

Massive shelling on 10 October 2025

On the night of Friday, 10 October 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Poltava and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalised.

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were reported in Dnipro, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykove district and hospitalised.

In Kaniv, a multi-storey building was damaged by a rocket attack. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in Kremenchuk district was damaged by falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of the ongoing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian objects.

It is reported that Russia used 497 drones and missiles in the attack, of which Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 420 targets.

