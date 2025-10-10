Zelenskyy: 7 out of 30 partner countries have joined the PURL program so far

To protect against Russian attacks, Ukraine needs more partner countries to join the procurement of air defense systems through the PURL program.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press briefing, Ukrinform reports, as cited by Censor.NET.

"What we discussed with the President of the United States and with European leaders is that when Russia realizes it is failing to achieve its goals on the battlefield, it will target Ukraine’s energy and infrastructure. This is exactly what is happening now — a massive attack took place. Accordingly, we continue working with our partners. We are calling on countries to join the PURL program, which allows us to purchase air defense systems and missiles, primarily for the Patriot systems, from our American partners," the head of state said.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Zelenskyy added that currently only seven of Ukraine’s 30 partner countries are using this program to assist Kyiv.

"But I believe we will receive more positive signals from next week’s negotiations," the president added.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Stubb discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and "Coalition of Willing": important signals received