Zelenskyy and Stubb discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and "Coalition of Willing": important signals received

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"A good conversation with important signals, and I’m grateful for Finland’s consistent and decisive support. Alex shared details of his meeting with President Trump. I congratulated Finland on its agreement with the United States on jointly building icebreakers, which will certainly enhance security in the Arctic," the statement reads.

The presidents also discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which Zelenskyy said remain among the country’s top priorities.

"We appreciate that the United States is ready to support these guarantees. It’s now crucial to move faster with our European allies and put everything down on paper. We are preparing for active work within the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ in October and November. We coordinated our next steps," Zelenskyy added.

He also informed President Stubb about Ukraine’s preparation of a draft UN General Assembly resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children, emphasizing that Kyiv counts on the support of its partners.

"Additionally, I briefed him on the situation in our energy system. Russia has once again launched a vile strike against our critical infrastructure. We understand the enemy’s intentions and will defend ourselves. I asked the President to consider how Finland could help," Zelenskyy said.