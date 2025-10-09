Zelenskyy: During occupation, Russians cut off power lines to Zaporizhzhia NPP from both sides

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian occupiers cut power lines on both sides during the capture of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"There are many inquiries from Grossi and Macron. Witkoff has been sending signals to our people. Everyone is asking: what is happening at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, what is the threat, could there be an explosion? Never before has a power plant been running on diesel for so long without electricity," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian repair crews have repeatedly tried to restore power from the controlled territory, but the Russians have shelled the work and killed people. The president stressed that the proposal to repair from both sides was rejected by the occupiers.

