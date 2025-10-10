Massive attack on Kyiv on 10 October: 12 victims, part of city without power (updated). PHOTOS

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, 9 people were injured and residential buildings in several districts were damaged. The left bank of the capital was left without electricity and there are problems with water supply.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"As a result of the enemy's massive attack on the capital, 9 people were injured. 5 of them are in hospitals.

As a result of attacks on critical infrastructure, the left bank of the city is currently without power supply. There are also problems with water supply," the statement said.

In the Pechersk district, the wreckage of a UAV hit a multi-storey residential building. Apartments on several floors were on fire. The fire has been extinguished.

In Holosiivskyi district, the facade and windows on the 5th floor of a ten-storey building were damaged. Cars in the yard were also on fire.

In Desnianskyi, according to preliminary information, the debris of a downed rocket fell on an open area near a polyclinic.

In Podilskyi district, the debris fell in an open area.

Later, Klitschko said that power engineers were working to restore power supply.

"The situation is difficult. All necessary services are involved in overcoming it," the mayor added.

Later, Klitschko reported an increase in the number of victims in Kyiv.

"As a result of the enemy's attack on the capital, 12 people were injured. Eight of them are in hospitals. Four are receiving outpatient care," the post said.

Photo: Consequences of a Russian drone hitting a house in the Pechersk district / Suspilne News

