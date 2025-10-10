Ukraine and Netherlands sign memorandum on joint drone production – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Today, 10 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans to sign a memorandum on joint production of drones between Ukraine and the Netherlands.

Zelenskyy announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"A new important step in our defence cooperation with the Netherlands - today our countries have signed a memorandum on joint production of drones. This is one of the promising areas of bilateral cooperation," the President said.

Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands for supporting Ukraine. He said that since the beginning of the full-scale war, it has already reached $9 billion. He also thanked the Netherlands for its contribution under the PURL initiative, which amounted to about $600 million. Support for this initiative sends signals and sets an example to other partners.

"During today's meeting with Dutch Minister of Defence Ruben Brekelmans, we discussed the development of joint drone production and the implementation of the initiative and cooperation with the Netherlands in this regard. I am grateful for the meeting and for all the efforts to support our people," the President added.

