Norway and the Netherlands to help restore Ukraine’s energy sector after Russian attacks – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced agreements with Norway and the Netherlands to support Ukraine’s energy system following Russian strikes.

"Government officials provided a detailed report on the needs of Ukraine’s energy sector and efforts to restore it following Russian attacks. We also identified a list of priority partner states capable of providing timely and targeted assistance.

There are already significant agreements with Norway and the Netherlands, I spoke with the prime ministers of these countries. Everything must now be fully implemented at the operational level.

We are also counting on support from several other partners, and I have instructed officials to contact them directly and report back on the results. Essentially, we already know which steps will ensure sufficient resilience support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said after a meeting with Cabinet members.

