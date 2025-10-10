Poland ready to help Ukraine restore energy system after Russian attacks – Sikorski

Poland is ready to assist Ukraine in dealing with the aftermath of Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced this during his visit to Lviv.

According to Sikorski, Warsaw is already discussing specific forms of support with Kyiv — from supplying generators and electricity to accelerating the construction of power transmission lines between the two countries. Poland is also ready to make its liquefied gas terminal in Świnoujście available to Ukraine.

Sikorski emphasized that Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities are aimed at "intimidating people before winter" and constitute war crimes.

"Putin has already been charged with the abduction and Russification of Ukrainian children. I thought that would be enough for him — yet here come new attacks. This is something we must respond to by strengthening sanctions against Russia and increasing support for Ukraine," the Polish foreign minister said.

Massive shelling on 10 October 2025

On the night of Friday, 10 October 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Poltava and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalised.

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were reported in Dnipro, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykove district and hospitalised.

In Kaniv, a multi-storey building was damaged by a rocket attack. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in Kremenchuk district was damaged by falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of the ongoing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian objects.

It is reported that Russia used 497 drones and missiles in the attack, of which Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 420 targets.

