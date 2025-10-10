Power outages reported in nine regions of Ukraine, energy sector is Russia’s main target, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian Federation's massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"The elimination of the Russian strike on the energy sector is ongoing at many critical infrastructure facilities. It was a cynical and calculated attack: more than 450 drones and more than three dozen missiles against everything that ensures normal life and that the Russians want to deprive us of. As of now, there are more than 20 known victims across the country, all of whom are receiving the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, a child was killed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the attack. My sincere condolences to the family and friends," the statement said.

According to the president, power outages are currently being recorded in the Kyiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Read more: Energy facility and private homes damaged in Poltava region

The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, and Kherson regions. In Kyiv, teams are working to restore electricity and water supply. All necessary services are working on restoration.

Zelenskyy emphasised the need for maximum efficiency of officials at all levels.

"It is precisely the civilian and energy infrastructure that is the main target of Russian strikes before the heating season. Together, we can protect people from this terror. We need not empty words, but decisive action — from the US, Europe, and the G7 — in the form of air defence supplies and sanctions. We are counting on a response to this brutality from the G20, from all those who talk about peace in their speeches but refrain from taking real steps. The world can protect itself from these crimes, and this will certainly contribute to global security. Thank you to everyone who is helping," the president concluded.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel