Energy facility and private homes damaged in Poltava region

On the night of October 10, Russian occupiers attacked an energy facility in the Poltava region.

This was reported by the acting head of the RMA Kohut, Censor.NET reports.

Air defense forces were operating in the region.

"As a result of falling debris and direct hits, an energy infrastructure facility in the Kremenchuk district was damaged. 16,578 household and 800 legal subscribers were left without electricity. In this regard, emergency and special emergency power outages have been introduced in the region," the report says.

Energy workers are already working to restore power supply. Private homes were also damaged as a result of the attack. No information was received about the victims.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel